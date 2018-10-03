  • CBS 62 Live Video

LANSING (AP) — Free workshops are scheduled across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to educate parents and students about options for paying college costs.

The state Treasury department says MI Student Aid’s Outreach Team will discuss scholarship searches, college financing strategies and state program eligibility look-ups. Resource tables with financial aid materials also will be available.

Workshops will be held Wednesday evening at Kirtland Community College’s Grayling campus and Thursday morning at Standish-Sterling Central High School in Standish. More workshops will be held through Nov. 2 in Detroit, Livonia, Kalamazoo, Cadillac, Jackson, Petoskey, Battle Creek, Traverse City, Lawrence and other cities.

The MI Student Aid’s Outreach Team traveled last month through the Upper Peninsula, speaking with high school counselors, students and families.

The MI Student Aid program is administered by Michigan’s Treasury department.

