HOUSTON (AP) —Houston city officials have ordered a halt, at least temporarily, to a Canadian company’s plan to open a so-called “robot brothel” in the city.

gettyimages 947500518 1 Houston Officials Halt Construction Of Robot Brothel

 (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Houston Chronicle reports building inspectors ordered the halt after determining KinkySDollS lacked the permits required for demolition and construction.

The company has received pushback from community groups and local officials.

KinkySdollS announced last month on Facebook that it plans on opening a “love dolls brothel” in Houston. It would be the company’s second location and the first in the U.S.

On social media, KinkySdollS says its human-like dolls are available for sale or rent and can speak.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he’s not trying to be the “moral police,” but that it’s not the kind of business he wants in the city.

