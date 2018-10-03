MANCHESTER, NH – FEBRUARY 13: Goalie Joey MacDonald #31 of the Grand Rapids Griffins streches before the rapid fire event at the American Hockey League All Star Skills Competition on February 13, 2005 at Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. Team PlanetUSA won the Skills Competition 17-13 over Team Canada. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Red Wings assign 3 players to Grand Rapids
CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 25: Adam Boqvist #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks is tripped up by Luke Witkowski #28 of the Detroit Red Wings during a preseason game at the United Center on September 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Detroit Red Wings have assigned right wing Luke Witkowski and defensemen Joe Hicketts and Filip Hronek to Grand Rapids of the AHL.
CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 25: Matthew Highmore #36 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Joe Hicketts #2 of the Detroit Red Wings battle for the puck against the boards during a preseason game at the United Center on September 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Red Wings defeated the Blackhawks 8-6. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Red Wings announced the moves Tuesday. Detroit’s active roster is now down to 22 players, and the Red Wings open the regular season Thursday night against Columbus.
BUFFALO, NY – JUNE 25: Filip Hronek poses for a portrait after being selected 53rd overall by the Detroit Red Wings during the 2016 NHL Draft on June 25, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Jeffrey T. Barnes/Getty Images)
Hronek had 11 goals and 28 assists in 67 games for the Griffins last season.
