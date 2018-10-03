  • CBS 62 Live Video

Red Wings assign 3 players to Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings have assigned right wing Luke Witkowski and defensemen Joe Hicketts and Filip Hronek to Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The Red Wings announced the moves Tuesday. Detroit’s active roster is now down to 22 players, and the Red Wings open the regular season Thursday night against Columbus.

Hronek had 11 goals and 28 assists in 67 games for the Griffins last season.

