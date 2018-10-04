Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is at the top of yet another list of billionaires, this time the Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans. The list released Wednesday puts Bezos ahead of his Washington-area neighbor, Bill Gates, who had been at the top since 1994.

Bezos was also at the top of Forbes’ billionaires list, which was released in March. He dethroned Gates on that list as well.

The 400 richest Americans have a massive amount of wealth. According to Forbes, the minimum net worth needed to join the list in 2018 was $2.1 billion, the highest amount ever for admission. In all, Forbes says the net worth of the 400 was a record high of $2.9 trillion and half of that belongs to just the 45 richest people in the country.

In Michigan, six residents made it to the elite club. According to Forbes, the Michigan residents on the list are:

Hank & Doug Meijer, worth $7.3B (Supermarkets)

Daniel Gilbert, age 56, worth $7.1B (Michigan Quicken Loans)

Ronda Stryker, age 64, worth $5.6B (Medical equipment)

Marian Ilitch, age 85, worth $4B (Little Caesars)

William Young, age 77, worth $2.3B (Plastics)

