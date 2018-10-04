  • CBS 62 Live Video

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – The body of a kayaker who was missing since last month has been found in the west arm of the Grand Traverse Bay off of Michigan’s northwestern Lower Peninsula.

The Grand Traverse sheriff’s office reports divers found the body of 42-year-old Randy Day of Garfield Township on Wednesday. He was last reported seen Sept. 24.

An autopsy was planned to determine cause of death.

Day’s kayak was earlier found. His backpack also had washed ashore with his cellphone. Searchers used boats, helicopters and drones in the multi-day search for him.

