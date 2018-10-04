ROYAL OAK, MI — Buddy’s Pizza, home of the original Detroit-style square pizza, will open its newest restaurant inside the Detroit Zoo on Thursday, October 4, marking its 13th location in Michigan. The eatery will be open daily year-round from 11 a.m. until the Zoo closes.

The 5,200-square-foot restaurant will seat 163 guests and offer picturesque views of the Zoo’s historic Horace H. Rackham Memorial Fountain from the main dining room, an outdoor patio and a rooftop terrace that boasts the highest vantage point in the Zoo.

In addition to serving a variety of Buddy’s original square pizzas, the restaurant will feature pizza by the slice, gluten-free pizza, antipasto salad, Buddy Brew and other cold beverages.

“We’re proud to partner with Buddy’s and bring another classic and iconic hometown staple to our visitors,” said Ron Kagan, executive director and CEO for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS). “This building is also yet another example of our commitment to environmental sustainability.”

The restaurant incorporates donated and recycled materials, including tables and furnishings built with reclaimed wood from around the Zoo that have been stamped with the location of their origin. A striking ceiling feature is made of 100-year-old wooden planks from a Michigan barn, and two counters were built using bowling alley flooring from an old establishment in metro Detroit.

