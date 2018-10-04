DETROIT (AP) – Authorities say a Detroit police officer collapsed at the scene of shooting and stabbing investigation after possibly coming in contact with horse tranquilizer.

The Detroit News reports police responded Wednesday night after a man was robbed, shot and stabbed. Police say the man had horse tranquilizers and when a hazardous materials crew responded to make sure the drug was cleaned up an officer fainted. No one else was sickened.

WDIV-TV reports the wounded man had walked into a store after being attacked. WXYZ-TV reports the HAZMAT crew removed material from the store.

The newspaper says the officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police say the wounded man was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

A detailed description of the suspect or suspects wasn’t immediately released by police.

