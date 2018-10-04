  • CBS 62 Live Video

gettyimages 938925894 Detroit Red Wings Place Kronwall, Ericsson On IR

DETROIT, MI – MARCH 27: Niklas Kronwall #55 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his first period goal with teammates while playing the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings placed defensemen Niklas Kronwall and Jonathan Ericsson on injured reserve on Wednesday.

gettyimages 859479416 Detroit Red Wings Place Kronwall, Ericsson On IR

OTTAWA, ON – OCTOBER 7: Jonathan Ericsson #52 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on during a stoppage in play against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on October 7, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Right wing Luke Witkowski, and defensemen Joe Hicketts and Filip Hronek were recalled from Grand Rapids of the AHL. The moves came a day before the Red Wings open the season at home against Columbus.

gettyimages 10404290281 Detroit Red Wings Place Kronwall, Ericsson On IR

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 25: Adam Boqvist #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks is tripped up by Luke Witkowski #28 of the Detroit Red Wings during a preseason game at the United Center on September 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Kronwall is on the IR retroactive to Sept. 28, and Ericsson to Sept. 20.

