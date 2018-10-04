DETROIT, MI – MARCH 27: Niklas Kronwall #55 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his first period goal with teammates while playing the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Detroit Red Wings placed defensemen Niklas Kronwall and Jonathan Ericsson on injured reserve on Wednesday.
Right wing Luke Witkowski, and defensemen Joe Hicketts and Filip Hronek were recalled from Grand Rapids of the AHL. The moves came a day before the Red Wings open the season at home against Columbus.
Kronwall is on the IR retroactive to Sept. 28, and Ericsson to Sept. 20.
