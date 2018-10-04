Looking to try the best cocktail bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Chartreuse

PHOTO: BASDAB B./ YELP

Topping the list is Chartreuse. Located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D, in Midtown, the bar, and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated cocktail bar in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 518 reviews on Yelp.

The bar offers cocktails like the Last Word (gin, chartreuse green, lime, and maraschino), the Laugh It Up (Cocchi Americano, Campari, lemon and ginger) and the Manhattan (rye, Casa Mariol Vermut and Peychaud’s).

Yelper Edna C. said, “I can’t go to a place called Chartreuse without trying some of their namesake spirits. You can get different varieties of chartreuse by the ounce or opt for their craft cocktail menu. I got the Last Word, which was a refreshing, bold mixture of citrusy and aromatic layers.”

2. Standby

PHOTO: MATT Z./ YELP

Next up is downtown’s Standby, situated at 225 Gratiot Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 403 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite, with a kitchen that serves up both small and large plates of New American dishes.

On the drink menu, you’ll see cocktails like the Low Key (Suntory Toki whiskey, Kikkoman Plum Wine, St. Germain, lemon and simple syrup), the Montego Bae (Doctor Bird Jamaica rum, pineapple, lemon, grenadine, cinnamon, ginger, Angostura bitters and nutmeg) and the Honey Sting (Laird’s Apple Brandy, Dolin Blanc, lemon, green apple and Falernum). (See the full list of cocktails here.)

David P., who reviewed it on Sept. 21, wrote “The drinks are some of the best I have ever had. Every single visit is fantastic. It’s not obnoxious or pretentious, it’s well-crafted cocktails that are well researched and executed. Standby is always my first answer to anyone who asks ‘Where should I go in Detroit for a drink?’ ”

3. Grey Ghost Detroit

PHOTO: CHRISTINA K./ YELP

Midtown’s Grey Ghost Detroit, located at 47 Watson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the upscale bar and restaurant four stars out of 488 reviews. It features a dark wood interior, dim lighting, and an outdoor patio.

As far as cocktails go, you’ll see drinks like the Death Becomes Her (gin, Bonal, tomato, cucumber, red onion and black peppercorn), the Son of a Biscuit (bourbon, Dolin Blanc, tart cherry, green chartreuse and Angostura bitters) and No Place Like Home (Ruby Port, rye, sunflower seed, coffee cream, orange oil and chocolate). (See the cocktail menu here.)

Yelper Cody B. wrote, “Best restaurant in Detroit with fun and creative cocktails, cool, comfortable vibe and excellent and interesting food. Always has great service too. Hard to get into, but worth it.”

4. Detroit City Distillery

PHOTO: DETROIT CITY DISTILLERY/ YELP

Detroit City Distillery is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 142 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2462 Riopelle St. to see for yourself.

Among its cocktails, which are made with spirits from its distillery, you’ll see the Girl Next Door (Gilded Age vodka, violet, lavender, lemon, vanilla and egg white), the Samurai’s Negroni (Shopkeeper’s gin, lemongrass, sweet vermouth and Turin) and Remember the Alamo (Butcher’s Cut bourbon, ancho, poblano, jalapeño, cilantro and lime).

Zoe B., who reviewed it on Sept. 11, said, “They exclusively serve their own spirits, which are made right in the neighborhood at their distillery. Their award-winning gin, vodka, bourbon, and rye are whipped into both classic and inventive cocktails by talented bartenders.”

5. The Sugar House

PHOTO: KAREN K./ YELP

Finally, over in Millenium Village, check out The Sugar House, which has earned four stars out of 453 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar at 2130 Michigan Ave.

Among its cocktails, you’ll find the Mary Pickford (gold rum, pineapple, grenadine, and maraschino), the Hemingway Daiquiri (white rum, maraschino, lime, grapefruit and orange bitters) and the Vieux Carre (rye, cognac, Italian vermouth, Benedictine, Peychaud’s bitters and Angostura bitters). (See the menu here.)

Jd K., who reviewed it on Sept. 30, wrote, “Sugar House has everything I look for in a cocktail bar. It’s got a great atmosphere that sets it apart. The friendly and knowledgeable staff make you feel welcome and are great at recommending new drinks to try. Most importantly though, they have perfectly mixed cocktails that are both stunning to look at and to taste.”

