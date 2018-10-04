Filed Under:2018, Florida, man, offbeat, walmart

PORT ORANGE (WESH) — A man tried to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother at a Walmart in Port Orange for $200,000, police said.

Hellmuth Kolb, 81, is charged with false imprisonment and battery. Police said Kolb tried to grab and kiss the girl and after he offered to buy her.

Police said it happened Friday afternoon at a Walmart in Port Orange.

Kolb fled the Walmart after the incident, but was tracked down by police and taken into custody on Saturday.

Police said there are other reports of similar incidents and investigators are looking into other cases in Port Orange and Daytona Beach.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s