The Detroit Lions signed offensive lineman Andrew Donnal to add depth because of the possible loss of starting guard T.J. Lang.

Detroit added Donnal to the roster on Wednesday, four days after cutting him.

Lang had a concussion in the first quarter of Detroit’s loss at Dallas and did not return. He has played in three of four games this season, missing the defeat at San Francisco with a back injury.

Detroit claimed Donnal off waivers from Baltimore last month and did not play him in any of its three games before releasing him. He has started six games and played in 27 over three seasons with the Ravens and Rams.

Detroit (1-3) hosts the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) on Sunday.

