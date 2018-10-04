Michigan Lottery Results 10/3/18These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

Feds Send First Emergency Message Test To Cell PhonesIt's the first nationwide test of the system built by the federal government and cell phone carriers to warn Americans of an emergency, like a terror attack or a widespread disaster.

Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Fire That Killed BrotherA young man has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison in connection with a fire that that killed his 17-year-old brother in the family's suburban Detroit home.

Conyers Accuser Is Charged In Detroit Corruption ProbeA woman who made headlines when she accused a Detroit congressman of sexual harassment has been charged with passing thousands of dollars to a city official in a corruption scheme.

Michigan Cosmetology Students Win Key Ruling In Dispute Over LaborA judge has cleared the way for possibly thousands of people to be paid for work performed while they were cosmetology students at a Michigan school.

Lawsuit: Southgate Police Used Stun Gun On Woman Shot By HusbandA woman says police in suburban Detroit used a stun gun on her in 2017 after she was shot three times by her husband in the parking lot of a motel.