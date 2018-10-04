Filed Under:lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

08-10-14-21-23-27

Estimated jackpot: $8.8 million

Poker Lotto

KD-6C-9D-5S-10S

Midday Daily 3

4-3-4

Midday Daily 4

9-3-0-7

Daily 3

2-4-6

Daily 4

7-6-0-9

Fantasy 5

03-12-16-20-32

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-11-14-15-17-19-22-24-26-31-34-38-40-47-49-53-56-57-73-77-79-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

Powerball

41-53-59-63-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

