Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, Jonathan Ericsson, Niklas Kronwall

The Detroit Red Wings placed defensemen Niklas Kronwall and Jonathan Ericsson on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Right wing Luke Witkowski, and defensemen Joe Hicketts and Filip Hronek were recalled from Grand Rapids of the AHL. The moves came a day before the Red Wings open the season at home against Columbus.

Kronwall is on the IR retroactive to Sept. 28, and Ericsson to Sept. 20.

