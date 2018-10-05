GREEN BAY (2-1-1) at DETROIT (1-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

OPENING LINE – Packers by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Green Bay 2-2, Detroit 3-1

SERIES RECORD – 100-70-7

LAST MEETING – Lions beat Packers 35-11, Dec. 31, 2017

LAST WEEK – Packers beat Bills 22-0; Lions lost to Cowboys 26-24

AP PRO32 RANKING – Packers No. 11, Lions No. 24

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (19), PASS (14).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (15), PASS (7).

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (10).

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8) RUSH (32), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Lions swept last year’s series for first time since 1991. Green Bay and Detroit have played annually since 1932. … QB Aaron Rodgers is 13-3 against Lions, who didn’t face him last season. Rodgers 7-1-1 in last nine NFC North games with 23 TDs and no INTs. … WR Davante Adams has three TD catches this year and NFL-high 25 since 2016. … Jimmy Graham had first TD last week with team and has league-high 54 for TEs since 2012. … Green Bay defense has NFL-best 34 three-and-out percentage. … S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix only NFL player this year with INT in three straight games. … Matthew Stafford has thrown seven TDs and one INT after one-TD, four-INT performance against Jets in opener. … Rookie RB Kerryon Johnson averaging 6-plus yards on 25 carries past two games. … WRs Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay are first trio of NFL teammates with 50-plus yards receiving each in five straight games played together. … Lions have two-plus sacks in eight straight games, dating to last year, longest active streak in league. … Devon Kennard has four sacks, trailing only Chicago’s Khalil Mack among NFL LBs. … Fantasy tip: Green Bay RB Aaron Jones had 82 yards of offense and TD on 12 touches last week and has shot to top that against NFL’s worst rushing defense.

