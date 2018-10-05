  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Columbus Blue Jackets, Dennis Cholowski, Detroit Red Wings, Jimmy Howard, NHL, overtime, Red Wings, Tyler Bertuzzi

The Columbus Blue Jackets were one of the best NHL teams in overtime last year. With a talented player like Artemi Panarin, they may be tough to beat in 3-on-3 hockey again this season.

gettyimages 1045764944 Panarin Scores, Lifts Blue Jackets To 3 2 OT Win Over Red Wings

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 04: Artemi Panarin #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets turns away from Trevor Daley #83 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on October 4, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Columbus won the game 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Panarin scored midway through overtime, lifting Columbus to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

“He doesn’t seem to get tired,” said Cam Atkinson , who scored the Blue Jackets’ first goal. “He’s a game-changer.”

Columbus was 9-3 in overtime last season, trailing only Pittsburgh’s rate of success. Detroit, meanwhile, was an NHL-worst 3-12 in overtime in 2017-18.

Panarin broke franchise records and set career highs with 55 assists and 82 points last season, his first in Columbus after being acquired in a trade with Chicago. The Russian winger likes to stay on the ice a lot and coach John Tortorella doesn’t have a problem with it.

“I’m not going to get in his way because he’s a game-breaker,” Tortorella said.

gettyimages 1045747548 Panarin Scores, Lifts Blue Jackets To 3 2 OT Win Over Red Wings

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 04: Dennis Cholowski #21 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his first NHL goal in the first period while playing the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on October 4, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Atkinson and Josh Anderson gave Columbus the lead over the first two periods. Rookie Dennis Cholowski and Tyler Bertuzzi pulled the Red Wings into a tie with goals in the second period.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 18 shots for the Blue Jackets. Detroit’s Jimmy Howard made 36 saves, helping the team send the game past regulation.

gettyimages 501100344 Panarin Scores, Lifts Blue Jackets To 3 2 OT Win Over Red Wings

NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 11: Jeff Blashill of the Detroit Red Wings handles bench duties against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 11, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Red Wings 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“We got outshot by a lot and we were outplayed territorially, but Jimmy gave us a chance at two points,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “We got one of them, and he was a big part of that.”

The rebuilding Red Wings honored Henrik Zetterberg, whose career is over because of a back ailment, before the game. Then, the team put five players on the ice who were playing for the first time in the NHL.

Cholowski, Christoffer Ehn, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Hronek and Libor Sulak all made their debut.

gettyimages 1045747650 Panarin Scores, Lifts Blue Jackets To 3 2 OT Win Over Red Wings

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 04: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his second period goal while playing the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on October 4, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“With experience and games, they’re only going to get better and better,” Detroit’s Justin Abdelkader said. “With experience and work, they can really grow.”

The last time an NHL team had that many rookies playing in their first game together was Detroit in 1985. It has happened just two other times in the league since the 1979, with the Colorado Rockies and Vancouver Canucks in 1981.

Columbus is coming off consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in its 17-year history.

gettyimages 1045747558 Panarin Scores, Lifts Blue Jackets To 3 2 OT Win Over Red Wings

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 04: Josh Anderson #77 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his second period goal with teammates while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on October 4, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Blue Jackets are in win-now mode , aiming to advance in the playoffs for the first time with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and Panarin entering the last year of their contracts.

Columbus controlled the play and the puck for most of the night, looking like it was on the power play during even-strength situations at times. The Red Wings were down a skater often, putting the Blue Jackets on the power play six times.

“We have to stay out of the box,” Blashill said. “We didn’t establish much of a forecheck, but every time we got a little momentum, we took another penalty. ”

gettyimages 1045764934 Panarin Scores, Lifts Blue Jackets To 3 2 OT Win Over Red Wings

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 04: Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets tries to get a shot off on Jimmy Howard #35 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on October 4, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Columbus won the game 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Blue Jackets enjoyed a big shot advantage for much of the game, but Howard prevented them from converting on a lot of chances to score.

“We had full control,” Atkinson said. “We had plenty of opportunities and probably could’ve scored more, but Howard is a great goalie.”

UP NEXT:

Columbus:  Hosts Carolina on Friday with Bobrovsky getting the start in net.

Detroit: At Los Angeles on Sunday.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. PBTS

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s