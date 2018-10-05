It’s Friday, and we’re ready for the weekend! This week’s Seen In Detroit photo round-up highlights some of our favorite craft cocktail photos snapped in the city this week! Detroit sure knows how to make some good-looking cocktails!



New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!