Filed Under:Craft Cocktails, detroit, photography, Seen in Detroit

It’s Friday, and we’re ready for the weekend! This week’s Seen In Detroit photo round-up highlights some of our favorite craft cocktail photos snapped in the city this week! Detroit sure knows how to make some good-looking cocktails!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#happyplace @alannatimmer

A post shared by Maureen Di Virgilio (@mo_cheddar) on

View this post on Instagram

So close to the weekend guys, WERE SO CLOSE!

A post shared by Chelsea Ann (@chelseaschwa) on

View this post on Instagram

buckets + killer small plates on a tuesday

A post shared by ascott (@turquoiseveins) on

View this post on Instagram

Ideallllllll @kieslingdetroit

A post shared by Hungry in Detroit (@hungryindetroit) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s