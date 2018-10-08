  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say one man is dead and three other people are hospitalized after each was stabbed at a gas station.

Two of the three others were listed in critical condition.

The stabbings on the city’s west side occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a man about 30 years old suffered a stab wound to the chest and died in a hospital emergency room.

Police two other men suffered stab wounds to their stomachs and were listed Sunday afternoon in critical condition.

They say a 32-year-old woman suffered an arm wound and was in stable condition.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Police said they didn’t know the circumstances surrounding the stabbings. It was unclear whether they had a suspect.

