DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say several children were taken to a hospital as a precaution after the school bus they were riding in was hit by another vehicle in Detroit.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said that eight children were on the bus when it was struck Monday morning on the city’s east side.

Fornell says the children were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but it appears that no one was seriously injured.

Fornell tells The Detroit News that an adult and teenager in the other vehicle also were taken to a hospital. The crash is under investigation.

