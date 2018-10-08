ROYAL OAK — The Detroit Zoo is kicking off National Wolf Awareness Week with a special celebration at the Cotton Family Wolf Wilderness on Monday, October 15. Through zookeeper talks and hands-on activities, guests can learn about gray wolves Waziyata and Kaskapahtew and discover what the DZS is doing to protect and conserve this species and their wild habitats.

Zookeeper talks will take place at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., offering fun facts about Wazi and Kaska, who arrived at the Detroit Zoo in 2015 when the 2-acre Cotton Family Wolf Wilderness opened. Through an interactive activity, guests will be able to put their sense of smell to the test – comparing it to the keen abilities of wolves – and learn about wolf conservation efforts in which the DZS is involved.

“The Detroit Zoological Society is working to ensure the protection of wolves in Michigan,” said Scott Carter, DZS chief life sciences officer. “Wolves are an essential part of healthy ecosystems and are important in our state and other parts of the Great Lakes basin.”

