Today New Kids On The Block, the multiplatinum selling pop super-group, unveiled an epic lineup for their highly anticipated 2019 tour.

NKOTB took to the Today Show plaza to reveal The MixTape Tour with very special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. The five iconic pop and hip-hop acts will hit the road together for the first time ever on a 53-city tour across North America next summer.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 12th at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 9th at 10am local time through Thursday, October 11th at 10pm local time.

To celebrate the event, NKOTB surprised fans by dropping an epic, throwback track, “80s Baby” featuring their new touring partners, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany. The track takes listeners on a nostalgic yet refreshingly modern and fun ride through 80s song references and fresh verses- just a small glimpse into the party that will be The MixTape Tour. Stream the song HERE.

With over 100 million combined records sold worldwide, NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson will fill arenas with hit after hit when they take to the stage next summer. Always upping the ante, NKOTB have packaged the ultimate lineup for a once in a lifetime live show experience. The group will return to the stage after 2018’s touring hiatus to perform fan favorite number one hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Step By Step.” When tour mates Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature hit the stage, they bring with them top chart hits and legendary catalogues to keep fans out of their seats all night. The tour is sure to be one of the can’t miss events of the summer featuring an unforgettable night full of smashes spanning across generations.

NKOTB made the announcement on the heels of their SOLD OUT Apollo Theater show celebrating the 30th anniversary of their hit packed, breakout album Hangin’ Tough. The special one night only engagement sold out within minutes of onsale and saw NKOTB gracing Harlem’s famed Apollo stage for the first time since they debuted “Please Don’t Go Girl” at the Apollo’s notoriously tough amateur night. The career defining album, Hangin’ Tough produced hits like “Please Don’t Go Girl,” “You Got It (The Right Stuff)”, “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”, and “Cover Girl.” The crowd erupted when the band confirmed on stage that Hangin’ Tough will get a special anniversary re-issue in early 2019 with new, never been released music.

Produced by Live Nation, The MixTape Tour will embark on its three month journey beginning May 2nd in Cincinnati, OH and make stops in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more, before wrapping July 14th in Hollywood, FL. See full itinerary below.

