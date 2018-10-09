MICHIGAN — Before kids go out trick or treating on Halloween, fall is a good time to take an inventory of who is living in your neighborhood.

Michigan is in the top 5 states for the highest amount of registered sex offenders and Metro Detroit alone currently has thousands registered sex offenders listed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, many of whom are classified as sexual predators.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, there are over 3,600 registered sex offenders within the city of Detroit, the most in any metro Detroit region. Among the suburban cities, Dearborn has 388, Royal Oak has 109, while the Rochester/Rochester Hills area has over 500 combined.

You can use the map here to search your neighborhood if you don’t want your child knocking on the door of a sex offender. You can access the registered sex offender’s name, address, current age, convictions, and the age of the offender and victim at the time of the offense.

