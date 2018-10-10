  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, flint, shooting

FLINT (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a Michigan home in a burst of gunfire that may have been intended for a family member.

Flint police Chief Timothy Johnson says he believes the shots Tuesday night were fired at the home from nearby before the suspected shooter escaped.

Police say the girl was inside the home with her mother and other family members when she was shot in the head. Johnson says girl’s 16-year-old uncle was believed to be the intended target.

Police were searching for the person believed responsible for the shooting but didn’t immediately release information about a possible suspect.

Flint is about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s