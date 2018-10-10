Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says punter Jake Hartbarger’s leg injury from last month is likely to end his season.

Hartbarger hurt his lower leg Sept. 8 at Arizona State. Shortly after that, Dantonio said the fifth-year senior would be out six to eight weeks, but on Tuesday, he said Hartbarger was unlikely to return in 2018.

The plan for now is for Hartbarger to get a medical redshirt and play again next year.

The Spartans are also expected to be without guard David Beedle for a month. He was hurt early in last weekend’s loss to Northwestern.

Michigan State visits No. 8 Penn State on Saturday.

