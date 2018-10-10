Filed Under:Jake Hartbarger, Mark Dantonio, Michigan State Football, MSU

 

EAST LANSING, MI – OCTOBER 6: Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans signals a face mask to an official during the first half at Spartan Stadium on October 6, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. Northwestern defeated Michigan State 29-19. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says punter Jake Hartbarger’s leg injury from last month is likely to end his season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 14: Jake Hartbarger #25 of the Michigan State Spartans fumbles the ball on a punt attempt during the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on October 14, 2017 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Hartbarger hurt his lower leg Sept. 8 at Arizona State. Shortly after that, Dantonio said the fifth-year senior would be out six to eight weeks, but on Tuesday, he said Hartbarger was unlikely to return in 2018.

The plan for now is for Hartbarger to get a medical redshirt and play again next year.

The Spartans are also expected to be without guard David Beedle for a month. He was hurt early in last weekend’s loss to Northwestern.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 29: Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions passes against the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 29, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Michigan State visits No. 8 Penn State on Saturday.

