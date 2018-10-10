(CBS Local)– The debate over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem has consumed the worlds of sports and politics for much of the last two years.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign site released “Stand Up For America” jerseys. Authorized by Trump and the National Republican Committee, the jerseys are $99, feature Trump’s name on the back and shoulders of the jersey and are “proudly made in the USA.”

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump stated the inspiration behind Trump’s jersey design is “his fervent belief that Americans should always stand for our National Anthem.”

These jerseys began to be sold the same week as Nike debuted their campaign with Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick also released his own jersey shortly after the Nike campaign and those sold out within days.