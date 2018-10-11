The Boston Bruins have moved up the start time of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings to 3 p.m. to avoid a conflict with the Red Sox playoff game.
HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 21: in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
The hockey game had been a 7 p.m. start. Game 1 of the AL Championship Series between the Red Sox and Houston Astros is scheduled to start at 8:09 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 03: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins shoots against the Washington Capitals during first period at Capital One Arena on October 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sunday poses another challenge for Boston fans: Game 2 of the best-of-seven baseball series is 7:09 p.m. and the New England Patriots will play the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. in Foxborough.
FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
