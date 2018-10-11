  • CBS 62 Live Video

2018, Angels' Night, detroit, halloween

DETROIT (AP) — The focus of a three-day Halloween period in Detroit is changing from anti-arson efforts to celebrations aimed at families.

Mayor Mike Duggan on Wednesday announced “Halloween in the D.” Three parks and some city-owned houses will take on haunted themes. A harvest festival is planned downtown and recreation centers will host parties. The fun starts Oct. 29.

Detroit had a history of arson around Halloween, including more than 800 fires in 1984. But Devil’s Night was turned into Angels’ Night as volunteers, police and firefighters patrolled city streets to prevent arson.

The city says there’s been an average of 50 fires over the three-day Halloween period, similar to any other three-day period.

