DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Poker Lotto

JC-8C-3H-4S-10S

Midday Daily 3

1-2-3

Midday Daily 4

0-9-7-6

Daily 3

6-9-4

Daily 4

3-8-5-2

Fantasy 5

01-07-08-25-38

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

03-07-09-11-20-23-32-40-42-45-51-57-58-59-61-62-63-64-65-73-74-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $548 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $314 million

