GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A man who was injured while exchanging gunfire with officers on a freeway in western Michigan says he was assaulted by jail officers.

Thirty-three-year-old Adam Nolin made the allegation Wednesday during a hearing where he was arraigned on a murder charge in the slaying of his girlfriend . He says jail officers hit his face and broke his arm. He was earlier charged in the police chase.

The Kent County sheriff’s office says it’s investigating and will review jail video.

Also at the hearing, a judge granted defense lawyer Charles Clapp’s request for an evaluation to determine whether Nolin is competent to face trial.

Police say 27-year-old Tia Randall was fatally shot Sept. 27 in the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming. They say Nolin was struck by a police cruiser.

