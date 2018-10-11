DETROIT (AP) — The Archdiocese of Detroit says an 83-year-old retired priest has been restricted from any public ministry due to credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors.

The archdiocese announced Wednesday that the Archdiocesan Review Board has deemed credible allegations involving Robert Witkowski dating back to the early years of his ministry. The archdiocese says it’s shared the allegations with authorities and added his name to the archdiocese’s list of clergy credibly accused of abuse.

The Associated Press sent a message Thursday seeking comment from Witkowski.

Witkowski was ordained in 1961 and served at several parishes, including St. Matthew in Detroit from 1961-1966. He retired in 2013.

The announcement was made a week after investigators with search warrants collected records as part of a state investigation of sexual abuse by priests .

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.