ROCHESTER HILLS — The trial is underway for the Rochester Hills man who is being charged for shooting at an unarmed black teen who came to his doorstep. The Rochester High School freshman Brennan Walker said he missed the bus and got lost on his way to school when he knocked at a neighbor’s door for help.

Rochester Hills Michigan 6 months ago. The surveillance footage was just released. 14 y/o Black Teen misses the bus to school & figures he knew the route well enough to walk the 4-mile route. He gets lost, stops to ask for directions, & nearly loses his life. WHY WE KNEEL! pic.twitter.com/k3cnL3kO6u — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 11, 2018

In new security footage just released, Jeffrey Zeigler, a 52-year-old former Detroit firefighter, is seen taking aim with a shotgun and firing at Walker as he ran away. Zeigler says he believed the boy was breaking into his house.

