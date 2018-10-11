Comments
ROCHESTER HILLS — The trial is underway for the Rochester Hills man who is being charged for shooting at an unarmed black teen who came to his doorstep. The Rochester High School freshman Brennan Walker said he missed the bus and got lost on his way to school when he knocked at a neighbor’s door for help.
In new security footage just released, Jeffrey Zeigler, a 52-year-old former Detroit firefighter, is seen taking aim with a shotgun and firing at Walker as he ran away. Zeigler says he believed the boy was breaking into his house.
