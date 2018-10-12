DETROIT (AP) – Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Garlin Gilchrist II is committing to finish renovating an unoccupied, blighted apartment building he owns in Detroit after nearby residents complained to an online news outlet.

Deadline Detroit reported Friday the building has no back door and the littered yard has an unfilled sewage trench. Gilchrist, Gretchen Whitmer’s running mate, bought the property from the Detroit Land Bank for $13,500 as part of a discount for city employees. Gilchrist worked for Detroit from 2014 to 2017.

Gilchrist wrote it has been a struggle securing a loan to rehabilitate the property, partly due to his runs for office. He says he “exhausted my personal resources” to demolish the interior and do other work, but the building “is not in the state that I want it to be.”

