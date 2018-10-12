DETROIT (AP) – A former village councilman has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison in a wrong-way crash that killed a Detroit-area couple.

Michael Stack was given his punishment Thursday in a Detroit courtroom. He earlier pleaded no contest to reckless driving causing death. The 59-year-old told the court that he “can’t undo what had happened and if I could, I would.” He says he’s “taking responsibility” for what happened.

Prosecutors have said 32-year-old Shannon McIntyre and 33-year-old Nicholas Pare, both of Wayne, were killed Dec. 12 on northbound Interstate 275 in Wayne County’s Canton Township when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling south.

Stack resigned in January from the Wolverine Lake Village Council. Wolverine Lake is in Oakland County, northwest of Detroit.

