DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Poker Lotto

JD-5C-8C-7D-6S

Midday Daily 3

8-6-2

Midday Daily 4

1-4-9-7

Daily 3

5-2-0

Daily 4

1-2-8-8

Fantasy 5

06-10-18-26-31

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

04-05-08-10-14-15-23-24-26-30-35-38-40-43-52-55-56-57-59-67-71-79

Mega Millions

04-24-46-61-70, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $548 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $314 million

