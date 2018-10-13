Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
Poker Lotto
JD-5C-8C-7D-6S
Midday Daily 3
8-6-2
Midday Daily 4
1-4-9-7
Daily 3
5-2-0
Daily 4
1-2-8-8
Fantasy 5
06-10-18-26-31
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
04-05-08-10-14-15-23-24-26-30-35-38-40-43-52-55-56-57-59-67-71-79
Mega Millions
04-24-46-61-70, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $548 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $314 million
