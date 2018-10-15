  • CBS 62 Live Video

After four of the top eight teams lost, The Associated Press college football poll had a new look behind No. 1 Alabama, with Ohio State reaching No. 2, LSU jumping back to No. 5 and Michigan moving into the top 10 for the first time this season.

gettyimages 10466960441 AP College Football Poll: LSU Back To No. 5; Michigan To 6th

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 6: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes hands after the game with Head Coach Chad Morris of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabamai. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 65-31.

The Crimson Tide received all but one of the 61 first-place votes from the media panel Sunday, with Ohio State receiving the other. No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame also moved up a spot. LSU jumped eight after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 8.

No. 6 Michigan has its best ranking of the season after blowing out Wisconsin , and Texas is up two spots to No. 7.

gettyimages 1046650988 AP College Football Poll: LSU Back To No. 5; Michigan To 6th

ANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 06: Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a first half pass while playing the Maryland Terrapins on October 6, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

No. 9 Oklahoma moved back into the top 10 while idle and Central Florida remained No. 10.

POLL POINTS

Eight ranked teams overall lost Saturday, including three previously unbeaten teams. Joining Georgia among the previously undefeated on Saturday were West Virginia and Colorado.

UP

All the losses up and down the rankings meant plenty of movement. Joining LSU and Michigan as teams that gained at least four spots were:

gettyimages 1052080886 AP College Football Poll: LSU Back To No. 5; Michigan To 6th

EUGENE, OR – OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks passes the ball in the first half of the game at Autzen Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks won the game 30-27.

— No. 12 Oregon jumped five after beating Washington in overtime. The Ducks have their best ranking since September 2015.

— No.  17 Texas A&M moved up five after edging South Carolina on the road.

— It was a good week to be idle and watch teams plummet. No. 14 Kentucky and No. 16 North Carolina State each gained four spots in an idle week, and No. 20 Cincinnati moved up five.

DOWN

— No. 13 West Virginia lost at Iowa State and fell seven spots after reaching a season high last week.

— No. 15 Washington dropped eight spots after losing at Oregon.

gettyimages 1033634714 AP College Football Poll: LSU Back To No. 5; Michigan To 6th

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Kent State Golden Flashes at Beaver Stadium on September 15, 2018 in State College, Pennsylvania.

— No. 18 Penn State’s second straight close home loss, this time to Michigan State, dropped the Nittany Lions 10 spots.

— No. 23 Wisconsin, which started the season ranked fourth, dropped eight spots after its second loss.

OUT

— Colorado reached No. 19, racking up wins against a weak schedule, but USC manhandled the Buffaloes in Los Angeles and now they are unranked.

— Miami, which started the season at No. 8, is out altogether after losing at Virginia.

— Auburn, which started the season ninth, is out and no longer receiving votes after getting beat at home by Tennessee and falling to 4-3.

IN

— Iowa surged into the rankings for the first time this season at No. 19.

gettyimages 1052072230 AP College Football Poll: LSU Back To No. 5; Michigan To 6th

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 13: Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans looks on against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 13, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.

— No. 24 Michigan State is back in after a week out.

— No. 25 Washington State moved in just in time to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the first time ever with Oregon coming to town. Getting to Pullman, Washington, is notable for the show because for years it has been followed around by Wazzu fans waving the ‘Ol Crimson school flag.

CONFERENCE CALL

A week after the Southeastern Conference placed a season-high eight teams in the poll, the SEC lost one and the Big Ten gained two. The ACC has only two ranked team for the first time since Oct. 4, 2015, when Clemson was No. 6 and Florida State was No. 12. The Tigers played for in the national championship game that season.

gettyimages 1046711306 AP College Football Poll: LSU Back To No. 5; Michigan To 6th

WINSTON SALEM, NC – OCTOBER 06: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers waits to go onto the field ahead of quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 before their game at BB&T Field on October 6, 2018 in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

SEC — 7 teams (1, 5, 8, 11, 14, 17, 23).

Big Ten — 6 (2, 6, 18, 19, 22, 24).

American — 3 (10, 20, 21).

Big 12 — 3 (7, 9, 13).

Pac-12 — 3 (12, 15, 25).

ACC — 2 (3, 16).

Independent — 1 (4).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 16 North Carolina State at No. 3 Clemson. The ACC’s only ranked and unbeaten teams meet in a game that will likely go a long way toward settling the Atlantic Division.

No. 22 Mississippi State at No. 5 LSU. This will be the fourth ranked team the Tigers have faced — though two (Miami and Auburn) are no longer.

No. 6 Michigan at No. 24 Michigan State. Another chance for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines to flip the narrative.

No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington State. The Ducks look to make it an Evergreen State sweep.

