Data from the economic census, a comprehensive business survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau every five years, measures — among other things — the most popular grocery products sold in every state.

The Census Bureau released two infographics from the economic census that show what percentage of sales different grocery store products account for in Michigan and across the country.

They say the Midwest is raised on meat and potatoes. We guess that’s true because overall in Michigan, meat and poultry accounted for 10.3 percent of total grocery store sales in the state, making it the most popular product type. That was followed by produce. Next was dairy products and related food.

