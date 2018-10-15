Filed Under:2018, bankruptcy, closings, Kmart, Sears

(CNN) — Sears and Kmart’s parent company filed for bankruptcy, and it plans to close 142 of its worst-performing stores.

The company has already closed hundreds of stores this year, and it could close even more location as the bankruptcy process proceeds. Only 700 Sears and Kmart stores are currently open.

Liquidation sales at the following stores will begin “within two weeks,” according to Sears’ bankruptcy filing.

Here are the stores closing in Michigan:

Michigan

Kmart:

  • 06600 M-66 North, Charlevoix
  • 1025 M-24, Lake Orion

Sears:

  • 2100 Southfield Rd., Lincoln Park
  • 900 Briarwood Cir., Ann Arbor

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s