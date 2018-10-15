(CNN) — Sears and Kmart’s parent company filed for bankruptcy, and it plans to close 142 of its worst-performing stores.

The company has already closed hundreds of stores this year, and it could close even more location as the bankruptcy process proceeds. Only 700 Sears and Kmart stores are currently open.

Liquidation sales at the following stores will begin “within two weeks,” according to Sears’ bankruptcy filing.

Here are the stores closing in Michigan:

Michigan

Kmart:

06600 M-66 North, Charlevoix

1025 M-24, Lake Orion

Sears: