DETROIT (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder in the deaths of three men who were gunned down inside a fast-food restaurant in Detroit .

William Wilbourn-Little of Detroit was jailed pending his next court hearing after appearing Saturday by video for arraignment on charges including first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Court records Monday don’t list a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Police have said two men wearing masks walked up to the White Castle on Detroit’s west side just after midnight Sept. 9 and fired shots inside the restaurant before fleeing on foot. Authorities say 25-year-old Rashawn Harrington, 24-year-old Trevaughn Anthony and 20-year-old DeShawn Gadson were pronounced dead at the scene.

