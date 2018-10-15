TORONTO (CBS13) – One man’s refreshing dip in a shark-infested Toronto aquarium while naked could land him in hot water.

On Friday just after 10:30 p.m., the man went inside Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, bought a ticket, stripped down to nothing, climbed over a barrier, and jumped into the sand shark tank, an aquarium spokesperson told The Toronto Star.

Cellphone video showed the man swimming at the surface of the water. At one point, he got out of the tank, faced a waiting security guard, and dove back into the tank backwards. He was met with applause from onlookers.

He eventually got out of the tank, put his clothes back on and left. Police were notified, but by the time they arrived the man was gone, the Star reported.

Police say that if they catch the swimmer, they plan to press charges.

“Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is cooperating with authorities and is willing to press all appropriate charges once the individual has been apprehended,” an aquarium spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Neither the man nor any animals were injured in the incident.

Despite their appearance, sand tiger sharks are said to be relatively docile.