Filed Under:detroit, Detroit Proud, halloween, photography, Seen in Detroit

Theatre Bizarre took over The Masonic Temple last weekend – and is gearing up for round two this weekend!

Check out some of our favorite snaps from Theatre Bizarre’s first weekend, and get in the spirit for week two!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

View this post on Instagram

Early Halloweening at #theatrebizarre

A post shared by Fraser Marshall (@fraseram) on

View this post on Instagram

Hail Zombo #theatrebizarre #detroit #halloween

A post shared by Josh Alexandrou (@josh_alexandrou) on

View this post on Instagram

#theatrebizarre #theatrebizarre2018

A post shared by BSaleem (@1bilal99) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s