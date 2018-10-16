  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Election 2018

DETROIT (AP) – The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor scrambled to pay overdue property taxes on a vacant Detroit apartment building that sorely needs repairs.

Garlin Gilchrist II is Gretchen Whitmer’s running mate in the race for governor. Whitmer’s campaign produced a receipt for $768 to show that taxes were paid Monday.

Gilchrist’s real estate is under scrutiny. He bought the eight-unit building from the Detroit Land Bank Authority for just $13,500 in 2016, benefiting from a 50 percent discount for city employees.

The Land Bank has warned Gilchrist that he will lose the property if it’s not cleaned up and secured by Monday. Gilchrist says the rehab project stalled because he didn’t have enough money.

Bill Schuette, the Republican candidate for governor, calls the building “Halloween 2018,” a reference to a horror movie.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s