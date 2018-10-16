  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, body parts probe, detroit, judge

DETROIT (AP) — A judge says federal authorities can cremate hundreds of remains that have been in cold storage since a raid at a Detroit lab in 2013.

The government in January won a conviction against a body parts broker, Arthur Rathburn. He was accused of providing some body parts for medical training without disclosing that they were infected with hepatitis or HIV.

The government’s case focused on just a small portion of the remains that were seized. But all of them couldn’t be moved until after the investigation and trial. Prosecutors now want to cremate the remains and return them to families.

Federal Judge Paul Borman gave approval Monday. Rathburn is serving a nine-year prison sentence.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s