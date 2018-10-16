CHICAGO (CBS) — The Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday is $667 million–or $380 million in a lump sum payment.

Yes, you could play your kids’ birthdays, or your anniversary, or some similar combination.

But with a few hundred million dollars on the line, some research might be in order. After taxes, according to lottostrategies, a single Illinois winner could collect about $273 million (as of midday Monday.)

According to USA Mega, here are the most common numbers drawn since Oct. 31, 2017: 1, 2, 28, and (the following are tied:) 14, 17, 42, 70. The number 1 has been chosen 18 times, 2 and 28, 12 times and the rest 11 times.

The most common Mega Ball is 22, drawn seven times.

For those who are looking for the least common numbers: 50, 65, 63, 57, 36, 09. The number 50 has been chosen once, the remaining numbers where picked three times.

The least common Mega ball is 05.

Of course choosing your numbers or relying on the machine to pick them does not change your odds of winning the jackpot. which are 1 in 302,575,350.

VIA CBS CHICAGO