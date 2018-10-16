Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
01-30-39-41-42, Lucky Ball: 12
Poker Lotto
JC-2C-3C-7C-8D
Midday Daily 3
4-2-4
Midday Daily 4
2-0-3-9
Daily 3
7-1-4
Daily 4
7-5-3-0
Fantasy 5
02-04-21-24-39
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
01-04-09-12-15-16-22-27-29-42-44-45-50-54-56-58-60-63-64-72-75-77
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $654 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
