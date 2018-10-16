  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

01-30-39-41-42, Lucky Ball: 12

Poker Lotto

JC-2C-3C-7C-8D

Midday Daily 3

4-2-4

Midday Daily 4

2-0-3-9

Daily 3

7-1-4

Daily 4

7-5-3-0

Fantasy 5

02-04-21-24-39

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

01-04-09-12-15-16-22-27-29-42-44-45-50-54-56-58-60-63-64-72-75-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $654 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s