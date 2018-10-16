Filed Under:2018, farmington hills shooting, shooting

FARMINGTON — The man who was shot to death inside a Farmington Hills apartment early Monday morning has been identified as a young father and former student of Farmington High School.

Alex Ward, 22, of Farmington, has been identified as the victim who was killed in the shooting at Retreat Of Farmington Hills apartments near 12 Mile and Middlebelt, police said Tuesday.

Another man was also hit by bullets in the shooting, authorities said, but he is expected to survive. Ward had a 2-year-old son and pursuing a career as a rapper.

