DETROIT (AP) – A $250,000 grant from General Motors is helping a nonprofit improve the reading and writing skills of families in Detroit.

The Beyond Basics Family Literacy Center is slated to open Wednesday at the Durfee Innovation Society in the former Durfee Elementary-Middle school building on the city’s west side.

Programming and support at the center will include tutoring in reading, high school equivalency diploma preparation, essay and resume writing, and workforce development services.

Southfield-based Beyond Basics helps students learn to read in four to 14 weeks using trained tutors in one-on-one and small group sessions.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Pam Good says literacy can break “the generational cycle of poverty in families and create opportunities to rebuild” communities “one family at a time.”

