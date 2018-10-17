  • CBS 62 Live Video

Red Wings forward Evgeny Svechnikov is expected to miss five to six months after having surgery on his right knee.

The Red Wings said Tuesday the surgery was done by Dr. Kyle Anderson. Svechnikov required ACL reconstruction.

The 21-year-old Svechnikov injured the knee in Detroit’s preseason finale on Sept. 29. In 16 regular-season appearances with the Red Wings, Svechnikov has two goals and two assists.

