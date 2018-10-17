Farmington, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit-area school official is on paid leave after saying the high school’s cheer team looked like strippers during a pep rally performance.

Angela Leach, an assistant principal at Farmington Harrison High School, apologized after last month’s comment and is under investigation by the school district.

The Associated Press sent a message Wednesday seeking comment from Leach.

Parents turned out Tuesday night at a school board meeting. Some say says the comment reflects a pattern of mistreatment of black students, while others say the remark was just poorly chosen. The Oakland Press reports most of the cheerleaders are black and Leach is white.

Superintendent George Heitsch said in a letter to the community that the district “will take appropriate proactive and follow-up measures to prevent future instances of harmful comments.”

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.