DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
01-03-04-29-33-39
Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million
Poker Lotto
KH-4C-6H-6S-9S
Midday Daily 3
8-3-0
Midday Daily 4
4-7-1-9
Daily 3
8-9-8
Daily 4
3-2-6-6
Fantasy 5
07-10-14-37-39
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
03-05-06-07-10-14-18-21-26-29-35-40-42-44-54-56-60-62-64-69-74-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $868 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
