Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

01-03-04-29-33-39

Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million

Poker Lotto

KH-4C-6H-6S-9S

Midday Daily 3

8-3-0

Midday Daily 4

4-7-1-9

Daily 3

8-9-8

Daily 4

3-2-6-6

Fantasy 5

07-10-14-37-39

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-05-06-07-10-14-18-21-26-29-35-40-42-44-54-56-60-62-64-69-74-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $868 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

