DETROIT (AP)
SAN DIEGO, CA – MARCH 16: Zach Lofton #23 of the New Mexico State Aggies reacts to their 68-79 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena on March 16, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The Detroit Pistons have exercised their two-way player conversion option on guard Zach Lofton.
LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 15: Josh Hart #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Reggie Hearn #38 of the Detroit Pistons during a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Detroit also announced Monday that it has waived guard Reggie Hearn.
The 6-foot-4 Lofton played last season at New Mexico State, averaging 20.1 points per game. He appeared in four games for the Pistons this preseason.
Hearn played in one game this preseason. He appeared in three games for the Pistons in 2017-18, playing a total of seven minutes.
DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 24: Reggie Jackson #1 of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during Media Day at Little Caesars Arena on September 24, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Detroit opens the season Wednesday night against Brooklyn.
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.