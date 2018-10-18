Filed Under:Chase Winovich, Dwayne Haskins, michigan football, ohio state, wolverines
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 02: The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten’s best teams so far, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan, have the best players on both sides of the ball at the midway point of the season.

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is chased out of the pocket in the third quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Ohio Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Minnesota 30-14. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins is on pace to break school records. Wolverines defensive end Chase Winovich is the only Big Ten defensive player on The Associated Press midseason All-America team .

SOUTH BEND, IN – SEPTEMBER 01: Brandon Wimbush #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball against Chase Winovich #15 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium on September 1, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Haskins and Winovich may meet with more than personal accolades on the line on Nov. 24 at the Horseshoe. Ohio State and Michigan are the only Big Ten teams without a conference loss, but each team will face some tough tests before resuming their rivalry in the regular season finale.

Here’s a look at notable teams and players so far, according to Associated Press sports writers who cover the Big Ten’s 14 schools:

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Canada, Maryland

ANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 06: Interim head football coach Matt Canada looks on from the sidelines while playing the Michigan Wolverines on October 6, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 42-12. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The interim coach took over a program in turmoil and has helped the Terrapins (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) already match last season’s number of wins. Canada was put in charge when coach DJ Durkin was placed on administrative leave in August, pending an investigation into the behavior of his staff. The team was also dealing with the June death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair following a preseason workout.

Also receiving votes: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan; Mark Dantonio, Michigan State; Urban Meyer, Ohio State; Kirk Ferentz, Iowa.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Haskins

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes on the second quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Ohio Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The likely Heisman Trophy candidate leads the nation with 28 passing touchdowns and ranks among the top five in 10 other passing categories. After backing up J.T. Barrett last year, the redshirt sophomore became the first Buckeye to throw for 400 yards in consecutive games.

Also receiving votes: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Winovich

ANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 13: Chase Winovich #15 of the Michigan Wolverines leaves the field celebrating a 38-13 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on October 13, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The senior defensive end is regarded as the top player, edging out linebacker Devin Bush , on the nation’s second-ranked defense. Winovich regularly takes on more than one block, especially with Rashan Gary out with a shoulder injury, and still ranks among Big Ten leaders with 1 ½ tackles for a loss per game.

Also receiving votes: Bush; Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State; Anthony Nelson, Minnesota; Carter Coughlin, Minnesota; Tre Watson, Maryland.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Rondale Moore, Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – AUGUST 30: Greg Newsome II #29 of the Northwestern Wildcats tackles Rondale Moore #4 of the Purdue Boilermakers in the third quarter of a game at Ross-Ade Stadium on August 30, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Northwestern won 31-27. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

He is averaging a Big Ten-best 167.8 all-purpose yards, kicking off the season with single-game school-record 313 yards in the opener against Northwestern. The 5-foot-9 receiver ranks second in the conference with 7.5 receptions and 93 yards receiving per game.

Also receiving votes: KJ Hamler, Penn State; Micah Parsons, Penn State; Adrian Martinez, Nebraska.

MOST SURPRISING TEAM

Maryland

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 1: Jahrvis Davenport #9 of the Maryland Terrapins eludes the tackle of Caden Sterns #7 of the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter at FedExField on September 1, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

No one would have been surprised if the Terrapins had an awful year after the death of a teammate and allegations of abuse . Instead, they opened with a win over then-No. 23 Texas and are two victories from being eligible for a bowl with some winnable games left on the schedule.

Also receiving votes: Michigan, Iowa.

MOST SURPRISING TEAM

Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches warm ups before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The winless Huskers were expected to struggle this season, but not this much. Nebraska is the only Power Five conference team without a win. Scott Frost was the splashy hire and yet the quarterback who led Nebraska to a share of the 1997 title has not been able to make an instant impact as a coach.

Also receiving votes: Wisconsin, Penn State, Rutgers.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER

David Blough, Purdue

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback David Blough #11 of the Purdue Boilermakers drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

He has emerged as one of the Big Ten’s most efficient quarterbacks despite opening the year as a backup while recovering from ankle surgery. After the Boilermakers started 0-3, Blough has led them to three straight victories to climb into contention in the West Division.

Also receiving votes: Rondale Moore, Purdue; KJ Hamler, Penn State.

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER

Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin

ANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 13: Alex Hornibrook #12 of the Wisconsin Badgers throws a pass during warmups prior to playing the Michigan Wolverines on October 13, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He is very inconsistent despite having Taylor, one of the best running backs in the country, and plenty of experience. Hornibrook failed to complete 12 straight passes, missing some open receivers badly, in last week’s 38-13 loss to Michigan .

Also receiving votes: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State; Trace McSorley, Penn State; Nick Bosa, Ohio State ; Juwan Johnson, Penn State.

